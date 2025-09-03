Airspresso Fuel to Fly during its first day of trading at Hawke's Bay Airport on Tuesday. Photo / HBAL

New cafe opens at Hawke’s Bay Airport as two others move on

Hawke’s Bay Airport has had a shake-up to its food and beverage offerings, with a new cafe moving in and two others saying farewell.

Bay Espresso has been the main cafe operating at the airport for the past four years.

It closed over the weekend, sharing a heartfelt thank you to its customers, while confirming it would continue its roastery and takeaway coffee venue on Ellison Rd in Hastings.

Other popular Bay Espresso cafes in Napier, Hastings and Havelock North are separately owned and not impacted by the changes.

A new cafe, Airspresso Fuel to Fly, opened at the airport on Tuesday in Bay Espresso’s place.