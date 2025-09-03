New cafe opens at Hawke’s Bay Airport as two others move on

A Hawke’s Bay Airport spokeswoman said the airport was “thrilled to extend a warm welcome” to Airspresso’s Fuel to Fly brand, which will serve food and beverages to passengers and visitors.
“Those who fly domestically might know Airspresso from its cafes at Queenstown, Dunedin, and New Plymouth airports,” she said.
“Incredible local brand Bay Espresso leaves the HBAL family of tenants, after more than four years in the terminal, and thousands of passengers and visitors who have enjoyed their fare.
“We thank Chris [Jarvis] and the team, and wish them the best of luck for whatever comes next.”
The airport confirmed Bay Espresso opted not to renew the lease.
Meanwhile, Sugar on Top - which offers delicious treats and coffee - had been operating a pop-up store at the airport since May.
That arrangement concluded on Monday.
Sugar on Top continues to operate its main store on Latham St in Napier, and also plans to open another pop-up store at Hastings’ Landmarks Square next week.
The airport spokeswoman said the space most recently occupied by Sugar on Top was earmarked “as a future retail and additional seating area”.