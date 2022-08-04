New $14m surgery complex opens at Royston Hospital in Hastings

Evolution Healthcare CEO Sue Channon showing off one of the new operating theatres. Photo / Warren Buckland

A private hospital in Hastings has officially opened its new $14 million day surgery complex.

Royston Hospital opened its state-of-the-art new building on Wednesday which is called Royston Day Surgery and will be used mainly for orthopaedic surgeries.

It is a huge upgrade for the hospital which has been serving the community for more than 100 years.

Evolution Healthcare, which owns Royston Hospital, chief executive Sue Channon said the new day surgery complex was receiving high praise from surgeons.

It boasts two operating theatres one of which has been in use since April.

The new Royston Day Surgery has been a big investment. Photo / Warren Buckland

The other operating theatre will be up and running in early 2023.

The complex also includes a recovery area, consulting rooms and a raft of modern technologies.

"It could not be better," Channon said.

"It has more than exceeded our expectations and our doctors' expectations.

"Our surgeons are saying ... it is one of the nicest theatres to work in and the flow works really well for the patients and the surgeons.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst was on hand for the grand opening and ribbon cutting. Photo / Warren Buckland

"It is a beautifully designed theatre and it has everything one would expect in a new and modern operating complex."

The hospital has a partnership with the Hawke's Bay DHB to help provide some public surgeries and procedures, with waiting times rapidly growing throughout Covid.

Channon said Royston Hospital had six operating theatres prior to the new facility opening and the new theatres would help "free up capacity" and "allow us to service the community better".

Royston Day Surgery cost about $14 million and was built on the carpark area next to Royston Hospital and is a separate building.

Last year, Royston Hospital celebrated 100 years.

Another private facility, Kaweka Hospital, opened in Hastings last week.