Business Mentors New Zealand chief executive Sarah Trotman.

Business Mentors New Zealand are here to help.

The organisation, with assistance from the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and Trust Tairāwhiti, are offering free tutelage and expertise to businesses in this region struggling to recover from Cyclone Gabrielle.

At this stage 66 spots in the free scheme are available, although Business Mentors New Zealand chief executive Sarah Trotman said if demand exceeds that “we can never send anyone in need away”.

Trotman saw the devastation caused by February’s flooding in Hawke’s Bay and, combined with the challenges previously posed by the Covid pandemic, felt something had to be done.

“These past few years have been exhausting and we want to relieve that load,” Trotman said.

“We are big advocates for neutral mentoring so, rather than putting pressure on business people down in Hawke’s Bay, we’ve got access to more than 1800 mentors right across the country.”

Business owners who need advice or assistance can register at Business Mentors New Zealand’s website and choose the mentor of their choice.

Trotman said her organisation also helped match business owners with mentors following events such as the Christchurch and Kaikōura earthquakes, the Whakaari/White Island eruption and Covid crisis.

The usual fee for business owners wanting to join the scheme for 12 months is $295, plus GST, but that is being waived on this occasion.

“My key message to business owners who are feeling isolated and overwhelmed in these circumstances is to remember that friends and family mean well, but they may never have experienced the pressures of running a business, so to reach out to a mentor is incredibly important,” said Trotman.

“Someone who’s a sounding board and someone who can walk alongside the business owner.”

The financial toll of Cyclone Gabrielle is one thing, but there are increasing reports of mental scars as well.

Trotman said the 1800 mentors were not counsellors or psychologists, but they are “experienced, empathetic sounding boards” for those who don’t know where to start rebuilding their businesses.

“There will be business owners that actually need to shut shop and that’s an extremely emotional decision for an individual that’s put their heart and soul and family home on the line for something that they dreamed of and the mentors can really support them through that process as well.”

Hawke’s Bay Tourism chief executive Hamish Saxton recently told Hawke’s Bay Today that spending was way down in that sector and business owners were “feeling the pinch” of the decline in visitor numbers.

There has also been big demand in Hawke’s Bay for cyclone relief business grants, as people work through the unenviable task of cleaning up and rebuilding their operations.