Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Cyclone Gabrielle: A cyclone victim’s Budget 2023 wishlist

James Pocock
By
3 mins to read
Finance Minister Grant Robertson says “this is a Budget that’s appropriate for a time where people are struggling” at his annual photo opportunity Wednesday morning. Video / Mark Mitchell / Adam Pearse

Cyclone victims in Hawke’s Bay have more accommodation and livelihood support on their Budget 2023 wishlist, but they also want to see existing funding better utilised first.

The Government’s Budget 2023 is being unveiled by

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today