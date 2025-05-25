Homegrown talent Kobe Kara and Campbell Scott, recruited at the start of the season from Manawatū, in Saturday's Hawke's Bay Hawks Sal's NBL win over Otago Nuggets in Dunedin. Photo / Louise Emanuel.

Two three-pointers from new recruit Campbell Scott in less than a minute in the last quarter nailed it for the Big Barrel Hawke’s Bay Hawks as they completed the second of two Sal’s NBL wins in the deep south at the weekend.

Teetering after a home defeat by 16 points against Nelson Giants in Taradale on May 16, the Hawks had beaten Southland Sharks 97-90 in Invercargill on Thursday before Saturday’s 98-92 come-from-behind win over Otago Nuggets.

The victory kept the Hawks in top-six playoff contention at the end of the 10th weekend, in 5th place, with seven matches to play.

The Nuggets led 24-18 at the end of the first quarter and 53-47 at halftime, but with the scores tied 72-72 going into the last quarter, Scott, 21, became the hero of the night with the three-pointers taking the Hawks into a lead they maintained for the remaining seven minutes.

Acquired after playing in all 20 NBL games and 13 Rapid League matches for home-franchise Manawatū Jets last year, Scott finished with 18 points in the game.