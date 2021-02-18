Navy vessel HMNZS Manawanui stops in Napier Port for maintenance after Deco cancellation

Royal New Zealand Navy vessel HMNZS Manawanui docked at Napier Port on Thursday to undergo routine fuelling, provisioning and maintenance work. Photo / Paul Taylor

Dreams of an Art Deco 21 gun salute were dashed for Royal New Zealand Navy vessel HMNZS Manawanui after the cancellation of this year's festival.

Up to 150 soldiers were due to lead the Vintage Car Parade at the Art Deco Festival in Napier, with the HMNZS Manawanui to provide a further spectacle to the 'Saluting the Services'-themed festival.

But the ship - a diving support, hydrographic and deep sea salvage vessel - has instead docked at Napier Port on Thursday to undergo routine fuelling, provisioning and maintenance work.

The 84.7 metre long vessel provides the navy with the ability to conduct a range of specialist diving and hydrography tasks around New Zealand and across the South West Pacific.

Operations can include the surveying of lakes, coastlines and harbours, underwater explosive disposal, mine counter measures and underwater search and salvage.

Regional naval officer for Hawke's Bay Paul Eady said the 39-crew vessel has one crew member from the region - ordinary weapon technician Cael Hanlon, of Napier.

Marking the 90th anniversary of the Hawke's Bay earthquake, as well as the 80th anniversary of the Royal New Zealand Navy, this year's Art Deco Festival was due to be dedicated to the country's servicemen and women.

Forming part of the Charter Parade and Military March, soldiers from the 7th Battalion Band incorporated and the 5th WWCT Battalion Pipes and Drums were due to lead the parade on February 20.

In 2018, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern named Gisborne the Manawanui's home port when New Zealand purchased the vessel.

The boats displacement tonnage, meaning the weight of water the ship pushes aside when it's floating and in turn is considered the weight of the ship and its contents, is 5741 tonnes.

The ship can reach speeds of 13 knots and has a range of 7000 nautical miles.