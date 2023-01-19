National leader Christopher Luxon and deputy leader Nicola Willis speak to media in Ahuriri on Thursday. Photo / Paul Taylor

National leader Christopher Luxon and deputy leader Nicola Willis speak to media in Ahuriri on Thursday. Photo / Paul Taylor

National leader Christopher Luxon has refused to comment on a controversy surrounding National’s selection process for a Tukituki candidate.

A National candidate has yet to be announced to run for the Tukituki seat at the upcoming October 14 election against incumbent Labour MP Anna Lorck.

During a wild day for politics in New Zealand on Thursday, headlined by Jacinda Ardern resigning as Prime Minister, Luxon was questioned about selection headaches in that electorate.

It was revealed earlier this week that a hopeful to run for that seat, David Elliott, had pulled out of National’s selection process.

The NZ Herald reported that Elliott, a former Royal NZ Air Force pilot, sent a heartfelt email to National members addressing his decision to pull out.

Elliott attacked rumours he claimed were “half-truths and hearsay” being circulated against him to “tilt the field”.

Luxon, currently in Napier for a National caucus retreat, refused to comment on that process.

“I don’t get involved in individual candidate elections and selections across this country,” he said.

“I am clear about expectations with the board and the president about what I expect in terms of competency and behaviours [for] profiles of people we might be looking for to bring in, but beyond that, I don’t get involved.”

The vote to select National’s candidate for Tukituki is to be held this month. Former TVNZ reporter Catherine Wedd is a frontrunner.

Somewhat awkward scheduling by both National and Labour has seen the two major political rivals stage their annual retreats in Napier on the same dates, Thursday and Friday this week.

That has seen about 100 MPs descend into the city.