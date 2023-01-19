Prime Minister’s bombshell resignation comes as 100 rival MPs arrive in Napier

Jacinda Ardern choked back tears as she revealed she was stepping down as Prime Minister. Photo / Warren Buckland

Jacinda Ardern choked back tears as she revealed she was stepping down as Prime Minister. Photo / Warren Buckland

A bombshell announcement by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern - that she will resign as Prime Minister - has been made amid a backdrop of 100 rival MPs arriving in Napier.

Ardern announced on Thursday in Napier that she would be standing down by February 7 and would not seek re-election as Prime Minister.

She was supported by her partner Clarke Gayford as she revealed the shock decision.

Somewhat awkward scheduling by both National and Labour has seen the two major political rivals stage their annual retreats in Napier on the same dates on Thursday and Friday, albeit at different locations.

Jacinda Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford leave the press conference together on Thursday. Photo / Warren Buckland

National leader Chris Luxon spoke to media in the suburb of Ahuriri about issues such as cost of living and crime late on Thursday morning seemingly unaware of what was to come.

Just an hour later, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addressed reporters a few kilometres away at the Napier War Memorial Centre, and made her shock announcement.

“I’m not leaving because it was hard, had that been the case I probably would have departed two months into the job, I am leaving because with such a privileged role comes responsibility.

“The responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead and also when you are not.

“I know what this job takes, and I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice - it’s that simple.”

Ardern also announced this year’s election will be on Saturday, October 14.

National leader Chris Luxon and deputy leader Nicola Willis speak to media in Ahuriri on Thursday. Photo / Paul Taylor

“This has been the most fulfilling five and a half years of my life,” Ardern said.

Usually, the two parties take their caucus retreats to different cities, but not this year which has resulted in about 100 MPs coming to the city.

Luxon said they chose the city because “we want to win this city back, and this electorate back”.

Annual caucus retreats are commonplace at the beginning of each year with parties going over everything from strategy to policies to general management and housekeeping.