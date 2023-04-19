Napier’s Ocean Spa to re-open in less than a month

Ocean Spa on Marine Parade will re-open in May. Photo / Paul Taylor

Ocean Spa will re-open to the public on May 15, after some essential upgrades were undertaken after Napier City Council took over the facility in February.

Manager Karryn Baudet said the work has made the facility “fit for purpose” as a significant attraction for both locals and visitors.

“Our customers will have a much better experience overall. We know our regulars have been champing at the bit to get back into the pools again, and we’re so pleased we can now welcome them back,” Baudet said.

Ocean Spa has been closed for essential upgrades. Photo / NZME

Work has included upgrading the electrical systems and plant, repairing and resurfacing the passive pool and spa pool interiors and improving the floor surfaces for group fitness. There are new changing rooms with improved facilities for families and people with special needs.

There’s new decking, lighting and upgraded CCTV security.

“When they visit, members will receive new cards to scan for access to the gym, pool areas and other members-only benefits.”

Baudet said there’s still some staff recruitment and training being undertaken, including for lifeguards.

“Unfortunately, this means there may be times when our active and toddlers’ pools are not resourced [enough] to allow us to open them for swimming. We apologise for this, but as soon as our team is fully staffed and certified we will resume operations, with all pools fully available.”