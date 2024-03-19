The roundabout taking shape at Awatoto along SH51 between Napier and Hastings. Photo / NZTA Waka Kotahi

The roundabout taking shape at Awatoto along SH51 between Napier and Hastings. Photo / NZTA Waka Kotahi

A new roundabout on one of the major routes between Napier and Hastings is nearing completion and will be open by Easter.

The roundabout project on State Highway 51 near the coast at Awatoto has been ongoing since December.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi says a daytime closure has been extended three days to Saturday, March 23 to help complete the job - which will mean motorists can’t access Awatoto Rd from SH51 near the road works between 8am to 4pm daily.

“Road users will still be able to drive along SH51 in both directions with temporary speed limits,” a project update read.

“The daytime detours via Te Awa Ave and Waitangi Rd will remain in place [for motorists wanting to access Awatoto Rd] while this work is completed.”

That daytime closure of the entry into Awatoto Rd was initially going to conclude on Wednesday, and has been in place since March 11.

The new roundabout on SH51 is expected to be done by Easter, at the end of this month.

However, further safety improvements will continue near the roundabout and those should be done by June.