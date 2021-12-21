Napier's Art Deco Festival 're-imagined', set to run whatever the traffic light setting

The unofficial art deco weekend earlier this year saw plenty of visitors descend on Napier. Photo / Ian Cooper

The unofficial art deco weekend earlier this year saw plenty of visitors descend on Napier. Photo / Ian Cooper

Covid uncertainty hasn't deterred the Art Deco Trust's plans to give revellers certainty around February's acclaimed festival.

The trust released the plans on Wednesday for managing the Art Deco Festival under the Covid-19 Protection Framework (Traffic Light System).

Festival director of the Art Deco Trust Greg Howie said planning for the four-day

festival from February 16 to 20 was "well advanced".

The current traffic light settings are in place until January 31 and most of Hawke's Bay is in orange, with Wairoa currently in red.

Cabinet will review the settings for all New Zealand on January 17, and Howie said they were ready for "any eventuality".

"With gathering limits in uncontrolled spaces now in place in all settings of the Protection Framework, several of the festival's free community events have been reimagined so they can still go ahead and provide a safe environment for people."

Belles of the Art Deco weekend decked out in art deco costumes from left Anna Foley, Rachel Foley, Leanne Murphy and Jacque Wilton. Photo / Ian Cooper

He said special controlled areas had been created for the free events and entertainment over the weekend, taking in the Napier Soundshell, Veronica Sun Bay and the upper and lower lawns adjacent to Marine Parade; Albert Square, Hastings; and Tremain Field at Park Island.

Howie explained that if any ticketed events were forced to be changed because of a change in Traffic Light settings (eg orange to red), refunds would be available.

"We understand people are hesitant to commit to events when there is so much uncertainty around Covid, but the Protection Framework means we can assure people they will be able to safely enjoy the events and entertainment on offer, and they know in advance what will happen if the settings should change.

"The same applies to the hundreds of entertainers, artists, contractors, event venues and suppliers involved in staging this world-class festival."

He said once the Government decided any changes to the settings in mid-January, the Trust would be able to update the festival website with details of any event changes.

"In the meantime, we encourage people to get online to make sure they don't miss out on the many ticketed events and to see the great line-up of free community events on offer during the festival."

Access and entry to the festival will be managed, and Vaccination Pass checking will be a condition of entry.

Vaccination Passes will also be required to attend all Art Deco Festival events, and Pass checking will be a condition of entry at each venue.

In 1992, with support from the Napier City Council, the trust became a full-time operation with a salaried staff member and its own premises and shop at what was once the Napier's Central Fire Station in Tennyson St, Napier.