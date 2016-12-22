SHELL SHOCKED: Napier's Soundshell is just one of many art deco structures that have been named a must-see destination for UK visitors by The Telegraph. Photo/Warren Buckland

Napier has been titled a must-see destination by The Telegraph this week after catching the eye of the British newspaper's travel journalist Adrian Bridge.

After being hosted by Hawke's Bay Tourism in 2012 Mr Bridge was taken aback by Napier's architectural wonder of art deco.

"It is a wonderfully beautiful place. Very surprising for New Zealand, we know about all its natural scenery and the wonderful mountain ranges and lakes but art deco nirvana is to be found in Napier," Mr Bridge said in a Telegraph video.

While The Telegraph has often described the country's hot springs, spectacular mountain scenery, wineries, whales and waterfall-streaked fiords as "difficult to resist" drawcards, it is Napier's architecture that has landed it on the list of reasons why New Zealand is the world's best country.