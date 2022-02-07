Napier wastewater leak: Heavy rainfall leads to swimming, fishing warning

A health warning has been issued by Napier City Council. Photo / Warren Buckland

Napier City Council has issued a warning advising people avoid Ahuriri Estuary and Pandora Pond following a wastewater spill caused by heavy rainfall in recent days.

The warning does not say exactly when the spill was first reported or detected by council.

The spill resulted from three manholes overflowing.

Signs have been put up around those waterways warning people not to swim or fish and to keep pets away.

"Please no recreational use of the Ahuriri Estuary and Pandora Pond," the council statement read, which was first issued on Monday night.

"Excess rainfall has caused wastewater to overflow from three separate manholes in our roads.

"Signage is going up as a precautionary measure to advise against the recreational use of the Ahuriri Estuary and Pandora Pond during this time.

"Council teams, including the environmental solutions team, have been working hard all of [Sunday] night and [Monday], and will continue to work into the evening to monitor and measure the risk of overflow to our urban waterways and Ahuriri Estuary."

The warning was still in place as at 2pm on Tuesday.