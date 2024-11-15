Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Napier to host Kiwi Art Trail featuring Hawke’s Bay artists’ sculptures

Rafaella Melo
By
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read
Mickey Espino adds the final golden touch to his "Kiwi’s Golden Lines to Conservation", highlighting the resilience and beauty of Aotearoa's native wildlife.

Mickey Espino adds the final golden touch to his "Kiwi’s Golden Lines to Conservation", highlighting the resilience and beauty of Aotearoa's native wildlife.

Two Hawke’s Bay artists have been chosen to join 18 others from across New Zealand to bring their version of artistic giant Kiwis to life, in Napier from November 23 to December 29.

The Kiwi Art Trail is a collection of 20 kiwi sculptures touring the country to celebrate Aotearoa’s national bird and raise awareness for kiwi conservation.

Hawke’s Bay artists Mickey Espino and Isobel Loughran were selected for the project, each creating a sculpture that speaks to local landscapes and conservation themes.

Espino’s piece, Kiwi’s Golden Lines to Conservation, is inspired by the Japanese art of Kintsugi, a practice that repairs broken ceramics with gold, symbolising healing and resilience.

For him, that is “a metaphor for the idea that broken things can be made even more beautiful through their mending and teaching us to embrace the scars and imperfections in life”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Isobel Loughran's "Cape Claw" brings a slice of Hawke's Bay to life.
Isobel Loughran's "Cape Claw" brings a slice of Hawke's Bay to life.

Isabel Loughran’s sculpture, named Cape Kiwi, celebrates Hawke’s Bay’s iconic Cape Kidnappers, an area known for its rich landscapes and conservation efforts at Cape Sanctuary.

Her artwork captures the beauty of the coast as it meets the Pacific Ocean, representing a tribute to Hawke’s Bay and a call to appreciate New Zealand’s ecosystem.

Isobel hopes her piece reminds people “of the ongoing efforts being made to protect kiwi and other native species”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Kiwi Art Trail is supported by Save the Kiwi, Gallagher Insurance, and the National Aquarium of New Zealand, with additional backing from Napier City Council.

General manager of the National Aquarium, Rachel Haydon, said the project has a dual mission.

“The Kiwi Art Trail is a vibrant celebration of art and conservation. It’s a free, family-friendly installation that brings an interactive experience to locals and visitors while raising awareness for kiwi conservation efforts,” she said.

Following the tour, each sculpture will be auctioned, with proceeds going toward national and local Kiwi conservation projects.



Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today