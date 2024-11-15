Mickey Espino adds the final golden touch to his "Kiwi’s Golden Lines to Conservation", highlighting the resilience and beauty of Aotearoa's native wildlife.

Two Hawke’s Bay artists have been chosen to join 18 others from across New Zealand to bring their version of artistic giant Kiwis to life, in Napier from November 23 to December 29.

The Kiwi Art Trail is a collection of 20 kiwi sculptures touring the country to celebrate Aotearoa’s national bird and raise awareness for kiwi conservation.

Hawke’s Bay artists Mickey Espino and Isobel Loughran were selected for the project, each creating a sculpture that speaks to local landscapes and conservation themes.

Espino’s piece, Kiwi’s Golden Lines to Conservation, is inspired by the Japanese art of Kintsugi, a practice that repairs broken ceramics with gold, symbolising healing and resilience.

For him, that is “a metaphor for the idea that broken things can be made even more beautiful through their mending and teaching us to embrace the scars and imperfections in life”.