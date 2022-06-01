Napier teen still missing after a week, police appeal for information

Johnette Edwards, 15, has been missing since last Wednesday. Photo / Facebook

Police are still looking for a Napier teenager who has been missing for a week.

Johnette Edwards, 15, has been missing from her home in Maraenui, Napier since last Wednesday.

Her mum Christiene Edwards has posted flyers in Hastings and Napier to try and find her.

Christiene says her daughter took a phone and some clothes and blankets with her and called her godmother last Wednesday afternoon to say she was okay and "having a time out".

However, she has not been seen since.

Christiene said her daughter had run away from home before but never for this long and the family was worried about her safety.

She said she was known to frequent the Flaxmere area and might be in that suburb.

If you have seen Johnette or have information regarding her whereabouts, please contact police on 111 and quote file number 220529/5000.

Christiene said, earlier this week, her daughter had messaged her godmother and aunties over Facebook Messenger, but the family was concerned someone else may have been messaging off her phone.

She said Johnette often wore her dark curly hair up in a bun, and might be spotted wearing a coloured scarf. Johnette is about 166cm tall (5ft 5in) and of solid build.

The police stated on Wednesday afternoon they continue to seek information on her whereabouts and she had not been located.