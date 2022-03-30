The Napier Tech Band will be joining the Junior Tech Band for a session of busking in Napier.

Come and enjoy an afternoon of toe-tapping tunes from the Napier Tech Band when they join the Junior Tech Band for the first time this year.

Both bands will be busking next to the ASB bank on Emerson St on Sunday, April 10, from 1pm.

Among the tunes they will be playing are a selection of songs from West Side Story, Under the Boardwalk featuring a brass solo, and a Super Hits of the 70s medley with many recognisable catchy numbers, says conductor Teresa Cuthbert.

The Junior Tech Band will be joining in with Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, arranged by Michael Sweeney and Disney's Magical Marches.

"You may have seen them busking on Emerson St several times last year, so they are well-versed in providing an afternoon of entertainment. The Tech Band has been busy rehearsing in order to bring you an afternoon of delightful music. You will probably hear them before you see them."

Teresa says they have recently welcomed several new players to both the Junior Band and the Tech Band.

If you play a brass, woodwind or percussion instrument and are interested in joining their band, email Teresa tcuthbert@napiercentral.school.nz

■ For more information about future concerts by the Napier Tech Band or to view previous concerts, visit https://www.napiertechband.org/