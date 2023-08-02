The road is currently closed with a detour in place.

Snowy conditions have closed a Hawke’s Bay hill pass on Thursday morning.

An update from the Rangitikei District Council’s social media about 8.30am announced the closure of the Napier-Taihape Rd.

“The next notification of road status will be issued at later this afternoon,” the update read.

“This depends on the road conditions and the weather forecast.”

Hawke’s Bay’s state highways have been largely unaffected by the cold front sweeping the country, with State Highway 5, the Napier-Taupō Rd, and State Highway 2, the Napier-Wairoa Rd, remaining open overnight.