Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Napier student punched unconscious: Experts say youth violence has risen during Covid epidemic

3 minutes to read
A still taken from the video, which ends with one student left unconscious on the ground.

A still taken from the video, which ends with one student left unconscious on the ground.

Sahiban Hyde
By
Sahiban Hyde

Reporter

Education and online safety experts say a widely shared fight video showing a Napier secondary student being punched unconscious is not unusual.

The video has been shared widely on social media and shows a Napier

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.