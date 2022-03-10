Top Hawke's Bay restaurant offers one lucky wannabe chef fast track

Central Fire Station owner and head chef Sam Clark (left) with sous chef Marcel Bornschein.



Hawke's Bay is the land of plenty. We are absolutely bursting at the seams when it comes to produce, and we create some of the country's best artisan products that fill our many world-class restaurants' larders. #foodandwinecountry we most certainly are - and yet we struggle to staff our hospitality businesses.

Napier-based restaurant, Central Fire Station has been feeling the pinch when it comes to staffing. Recently awarded two hats in the Cuisine Magazine Good Food Awards, the restaurant has been going from strength to strength since opening its doors in 2019, but the past two years have brought countless hurdles when it comes to recruitment. Because of this, they have decided to think outside the box, and invest in the restaurants' future success, by fostering one lucky person's passion for food and turning them from a home cook into a world-class chef.

Owner and head chef Sam Clark explains that like many other businesses, the pandemic has changed the way they do business.

"Pre-2020, the hospitality industry was reliably bolstered by international talent - those coming for a working holiday, looking to earn as they travel. However with the closing of borders, this avenue has been cut off at the knees and the effects are long reaching."

Despite Hawke's Bay as a region continuing to grow at an extraordinary rate, the hospitality industry is struggling to staff its businesses. Lockdowns aside, the industry is as busy as ever, and to stop it from becoming hamstrung by this lack of supply, owners such as Sam are having to be proactive.

Starting immediately, Central Fire Station is on the hunt to find someone with a passion for food, to start work in their kitchen, waiving the $10,000-15,000 culinary school fees, and learning while they earn.

The successful applicant will complete the ServiceIQ New Zealand Cookery Apprenticeship, described as the elite culinary programme where upcoming chefs become qualified experts through on-job training – developing vital skills, knowledge and perfecting their art to the highest standard of commercial competence for upscale restaurants.

Furthermore, as a sign of their commitment to this process, not only will Central Fire Station Bistro help applicants enrol with ServiceIQ, but they will also pay for the new staff member's uniforms and knives to the value of $1000, setting them up for success as a highly skilled chef.

By learning in a working kitchen, Sam promises that "not only will you gain real-world kitchen experience from the moment you start, but by working in a "chef's kitchen" — where the owner works and makes decisions based on menu and produce, as opposed to primarily budget — alongside a team of supremely talented, internationally experienced chefs, on a daily basis you will be fast-tracked through the entire culinary school curriculum. Personal mentoring every step along the way will ensure that you become the best chef that you can be."

Sam promises that no previous culinary experience is necessary, however, he is looking for "someone who is hard-working, committed, who loves working as a team, likes to have fun and most importantly loves food. I expect my staff to be driven to succeed by constantly developing their skillset and contributing to the menu where they can. We are not only looking for a chef but a long term member of our CFS family."

Applications are open until Thursday, March 31 and interested parties are invited to apply via info@centralfirestation.co.nz