Napier student inspired by week-long environmental programme

NGHS student Olivia Mirams recently attended a week-long national environmental programme for high school students in the Waikato. Photo / Warren Buckland

Napier Girls' High School Year 13 student Olivia Mirams was among five Hawke's Bay high school students selected from hundreds who applied to attend a week-long environmental leadership programme for young New Zealanders. I caught up with Olivia to find out more about the Blake Inspire programme which she attended during the second week of the school holidays.

How were you chosen to attend the BLAKE Inspire programme?

We applied online at the start of the year, there were a few components of the application process including a daunting video application, after that I received an email saying that I had got in, I believe they said there were about 250 applicants so I was very proud of myself.

Why did you want to take time out of your holidays to go?

The environment is something that I am extremely passionate about, so taking my time out of my holidays to learn a bit more was very important to me, however, it didn't even feel as though I was taking time out of my holiday, I spent my time alongside some amazing people and did some very exciting and fun activities while learning about the NZ environment, what more could you want?

Where did you stay?

We stayed at Waikato Dio school— we each had our own rooms and the showers were so nice, it felt like a nice hotel, however, we were up early in the morning till late hours at night so we didn't spend much time there.

Did you know any of the others before you went?

I didn't know anyone at all, I was very scared to make friends. However, we all got to know each other very fast and got along so well as we all shared the same opinions, it felt like we had already been friends.

What did you do each day?

Each day was very different and very jam-packed. Starting off at 5.30am every morning, we did many activities during a very long day until about 11pm - it was very tiring. The day usually consisted of a variety of talks from different experts and owners of companies, like people from Fonterra, Genesis Energy. We talked to some marine biologists and many many more, we also asked lots of questions and learnt so much about every different component of the environment. We also did fun activities, my personal favourites were blackwater rafting in Waitomo Caves and kayaking around the Raglan Harbour, we even visited a marae.

Tell me about the action plans you came up with?

There was a huge variety of different action plans but a lot of people aimed at helping their school and community, like putting in recycling bins. As I am moving to Otago next year for university, I don't have much time to put together an action plan like that. My action plan is slightly different, I would like to raise awareness around the number one solution of climate change. Educating girls and empowering women is one of the most high-impact and cost-effective ways for every nation on this planet to take positive action on climate change. When combined with voluntary family planning, it actually becomes the #1 solution! My action plan is based around raising awareness of this solution and figuring out ways I could make this possible as I think it is an incredible way to tackle this huge issue that is facing us today.

What were your favourite parts of the programme?

I would definitely say it was the thrill-seeking experience of blackwater rafting, jumping off waterfalls but also floating peacefully down the underground river looking up at the glowworms. Another favourite of mine was a political simulation. We all were assigned certain groups — I was a government official — and solved an issue. Everyone took this very seriously and we all became a bunch of arguing politicians — especially Jacinda and Judith.

Can you sum up what you learnt during the week?

It's very hard to sum up everything I learnt in just one week as I learnt so much, but one thing I can say is that everyone has their different passions. Even within our group of crazy environmentalists, we all had particular areas we felt we had a responsibility that we had to stand up and make a change, whether it was to do with marine life, ecotourism or standing up for the voiceless or getting rid of pests. I realised it is important that we all have a responsibility, a role to play and it is so important that each and every one of us takes action.

Were there any surprises in the programme?

I was surprised at the number of questions that were asked, especially to the big companies that are responsible for a lot of our carbon emissions. We asked them really hard questions that would hopefully make them think about just how much they impact our environment. It was also so amazing just how eager we all were to learn more.

Has the programme changed your life/attitude/knowledge base?

I think in some way it has. I know I have made many lifelong friends but also I realise that just talking about what actions need to be taken isn't good enough anymore. I realised we have come to a point where we must really take action and that we do have a responsibility to do so.

How do you think you will make a difference to your environment since leaving the programme?

Yes, hopefully, before Blake Inspire I was already implementing changes in my school like placing in a recycling bin. Now I would like to take my action plan one step further and research how I can implement changes.

Did you feel the other students were on a similar wavelength or did you all come from different perspectives?

Very similar, we all agreed to basically everything, even what parties we would vote for in the election.

Were there plenty of opportunities for discussion?

Plenty, basically every aspect of the environment was discussed, including ways that we need to make changes. We were lucky enough to have a team of experts with us every day that we had many interesting and intense conversations with.