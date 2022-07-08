Ship visitor Ben Revell (left) and Buster Harvey inside the Napier Seafarers Centre. Photo / Paul Taylor

There is almost one in every port and Napier is no exception. Apart from the past few years, the Napier Seafarers Centre has been providing a home away from home for seafarers for almost 40 years.

The Marine Parade-based centre is now back in business on limited days after closing in March 2020.

Napier Seafarers Centre chairman Buster Harvey says they closed due to the marine border entry being very restrictive.

"We were also concerned for our volunteers being exposed to Covid infection and port management suggested we could unwittingly pass it on to seafarers."

The idea for the Napier centre began in 1980 when three independent Napier-based church ministries combined to form a new co-operative, the Hawke's Bay Seafarers Welfare Society Inc.

"The new group fundraised and during 1983, then Mayor of Napier, Dave Prebensen, opened the building we continue to use," Buster says.

The aim of the centre is to promote the welfare and wellbeing of visiting seafarers through a church-based Christian ministry philosophy.

"This is through local volunteers raising donations with general and financial support from our national board. Volunteers often respond to our Christian ministry, but equally we value former seafarers and others with an interest in the sea."

He says although seafarers are essential to our economy, they are not considered "local community members".

"As the usual funding opportunities are not available to our service, we focus elsewhere for our funding."

There is plenty on offer to visiting seafarers at the centre, including information and welfare services, with directions to the city and all services including tourist attractions, with a city map provided.

"We have Wi-Fi and battery charging points so most are able to access family and see the shows from home, etc."

There is use of the internet, cups of free tea and coffee, filtered water and a "very popular" pool table, with table tennis on request, Buster says.

"We also have a comfortable lounge with reading material. It's a place to chill out away from the ship with other crew members or crew from other ships. Many with reasonable English enjoy chatting with our hosts."

There is also a mini bus when available.

"On the best day this week we had 13 visitors, some of who revisited and stayed after being in town."

New volunteers at the centre are usually retired men and women with mature life experiences and skills, he says.

"However, they readily accept our one-on-one induction and orientation before being rostered on a convenient duty with an experienced volunteer."

About six years ago Buster attended an open day and joined as a volunteer. He went on to join the management committee, before becoming chairman four years ago.

"My main role is to lead and manage all aspect of our centre and assist my executive mates — president Graeme Cumming and secretary/treasurer Keith James — with leadership, fundraising, etc. Three of our life members have each been active volunteers for 40-plus years, two now retired, while Keith continues as our modest and busy member."

Buster describes the reopening of the centre as awesome.

"Despite being closed, our executive has been busy raising funds and getting our centre repainted and lately sprucing up the interior ready to welcome our new and revisiting international seafaring friends."

With centres similar to the one in Napier existing in most ports throughout the world, Buster believes incoming seafarers will see the reopened centre as things returning to normal.

"Previous ship visiting feedback suggests Napier is considered by the regular visitors to be a welcoming city with a respected relaxed, friendly and comfortable seafarers centre."

Due to increasingly short times in port only a small number of the crew members have the opportunity to be granted shore leave – less so for quick turnaround container vessel crew members. And since Covid only one approved visitor has restricted access to the wharf and ships.

The centre's government-funded ship visiting service providing requested personal items and welfare services to ship-bound seafarers, has been very well received since commencing during Covid and will continue, Buster says.

Ben Revell is an employee of the NZ Seafarers Welfare Board and his office and depot is within the centre.

"As volunteers we are pleased to support his efforts and provide him with our volunteer essential administrative services and support."