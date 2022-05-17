Adrienne Hurley and Natalie Sandbrook in a scene from The Raft. Photo / Supplied

17 May, 2022

Napier Repertory Players are delighted to announce tickets are now available for the 2022

mid-year performances of Carl Nixon's The Raft.

The Raft will play at The Little Theatre, 76 McGrath Street, Napier from June 8 to 18.

Written by Christchurch-based playwright Carl Nixon, The Raft is a compelling drama in which four characters wrestle with the loss of a young child.

Set during a rainy weekend on the South Island's West Coast, Mark and his wife Tonia arrive at the family bach in the hope of saving their marriage.

Unbeknown to Mark, Tonia has colluded with his mother, Shirley, to reunite Mark and his father Jack, after a year-long family rift.

Chaos, accusations, and remonstrations ensue as the family attempt to patch things up.

A couple of twists in the plot keep things interesting as the tale unravels and the true story unfolds.

Described as "New Zealand theatre at its best", this is a powerful story based on a son's rekindled love for his father.

Tickets for these performances are available from:

• www.iticket.co.nz

• Napier Municipal Theatre

• i-Site Hastings

• i-Site Havelock North

• Napier Repertory Players website (www.napierrepertory.co.nz)