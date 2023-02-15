The first look at bridges along State Highway 51 shows many are destroyed by the raging floodwaters of Cyclone Gabrielle. Video / Mark Mitchell

People in Napier could be without electricity for a fortnight as Transpower battles to re-establish supply after Cyclone Gabrielle’s devastation of the Redclyffe sub-station near Taradale.

The warning of the extended outage came in a Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence update, and Transpower says that given the extensive damage and the likely time to repair the station, its focus now is on “creating a bypass” for its 220KV line to enable it to connect to the Whakatu substation, north-east of Hastings.

“We have been working with local lines company Unison on this bypass option and expect to be able to provide an update later today on when it will be completed,” it said.

Access was gained late yesterday to the station where flood waters from the Tutaekuri reached heights exceeding 1.5 metres inside the control room.

In addition to that flooding, there has been extensive flooding at Transpower’s Whirinaki substation which supplies power solely to Pan Pac Forest Products Limited’s Whirinaki mill, north of Napier.

The flooded Redclyffe substation. Photo / Supplied

”It is also the entry point to the grid for generation from Contact Energy. Access to this site is currently only by air,” a statement said today.

During a flyover, Transpower also identified a tower that had fallen between the Redclyffe and Fernhill substations next to the Ngaruroro river near Fernhill.

Due to the flooding at Redclyffe, these lines are not live and the downed tower does not pose a safety risk or currently have an impact of supply power to consumers.

There were towers that have slips in close proximity that Transpower will be completing detailed inspections of in the coming days to ensure there was no immediate risk.

The flooded Whirinaki substation. Photo / Supplied

Local lines company Unison Networks advised there were 40,800 homes without power in Hawke’s Bay - 31,700 of these in the Napier area, which Transpower says is the area most impacted by the loss of the Redclyffe substation.

”There continue to be logistical challenges in restoring power in the region as a result of damage to roading, significant debris and damaged communications networks, Transpower says.

“We are working closely with both NEMA and local Civil Defence agencies to get access to the resources we need.

”We recognise the significant impact that this loss of power has on people affected in the region, our thoughts are with them, and we thank them for their patience. We assure them that our people are continuing to work tirelessly with local lines companies to get as much power restored into the area as quickly as possible.”