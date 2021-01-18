Napier pair's new app promises speedy deliveries

Dugin Teddy and Catharin Felix of Napier have launched a pickup and delivery service app called Whizzz. Photo / Warren Buckland

One phone call and then Whizzz — your shopping is on your doorstep.

That's the aim of Dugin Teddy and Catharin Felix's new pick-up and delivery app Whizzz.

Dugin says they came up with the idea during lockdown.

"We asked pharmacies if we could help with deliveries during lockdown and thought it would be great if there was a service that was easy to use and ensured your goods, whether that be medicine, food, meat, shopping, takeaways — anything really, got to you safely and quickly," Dugin said.

"The great thing about this app is that you are the only one the driver is delivering to. So the driver picks up your order and brings it straight to you. There are not multiple orders sitting overnight or even in the same vehicle.

"It's also fantastic for businesses as well. They can ensure that their goods get to their destination as fresh as they were when they left their premises.

"It's great for the elderly who don't want to venture out in the rain or when the shops are really busy.

"You can order a birthday gift to be delivered to someone. It's all about you and only you. It's also perfect for people that can't drive."

Dugin says the way we shop is changing, especially since Covid hit.

"Online shopping is huge now but this service is more about keeping it local. Buying from local shops and getting it delivered to your door fast."

The app, built by an IT team, is available to download free from Google Play and Apple's App store.