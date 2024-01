An overnight crash on Kennedy Rd in Napier involved two vehicles and indications suggest one person is deceased according to a police spokesperson. Photo / Otto Crowley

An overnight crash on Kennedy Rd in Napier involved two vehicles and indications suggest one person is deceased according to a police spokesperson. Photo / Otto Crowley

One person is suspected to be dead following a serious crash in Napier.

Police were notified of the crash on Kennedy Rd at 12.29am. A witness at the scene said a motorcycle had crashed into a parked truck.

The crash involved two vehicles and initial indications suggest one person is dead, a police spokesperson said.

Kennedy Rd reopened between Maadi Rd and Bill Hercock St as of 6am, after being closed while emergency services responded to the scene.