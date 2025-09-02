An artist's impression of what the new police building will look like in Taradale. Image / NZ Police

New Napier police building in Taradale will house up to 50 staff

A small police base in Napier’s Taradale town centre is set for an upgrade and expansion.

Demolition of the closed police station on Gloucester St is expected to begin on September 22, followed by construction of a new two-storey building starting in January 2026.

The upgrade is aimed at better serving police and the Hawke’s Bay community.

The new building could be ready as early as April 2026 as it will be built using a modular system, with modules constructed in a factory then transported to the site.

The existing station was closed in 2023 because of an internal property issue, police stated.