“This type of building means its construction on-site will be quick and will minimise disruption to the public.”
Like the old station, the new Taradale police base will not have front counter services.
Demolition of the old station is planned to be completed in four weeks.
Inspector Sycamore said this work may be disruptive to the public at times, and communication is under way with neighbouring properties and local businesses.
The site is also home to a memorial to slain police officer Senior Constable Len Snee.
“I want to reassure the Hawke’s Bay community that before the demolition begins, Len’s memorial in the grounds will be protected and looked after safely on site until it can be replaced once construction of the new base is completed.
“We’re looking forward to this new phase for police in Taradale.”