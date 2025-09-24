Napier motel fire: Guests moved to neighbouring accommodation after blaze

“The first responding crews did a great job in confining it to that.”

He said a fire investigator was at the scene on Wednesday.

Firefighters battling the blaze on the roof. Photo / Niki Hamilton-Irvine

Beach Front Motel manager Preeti Saini said no one was injured which was the main thing.

She said the fire alarm activated throughout the motel, and the sprinkler system also activated in three rooms nearest the fire.

The fire damaged the water heating system and part of the roof, she said.

“We evacuated everyone efficiently,” she said, adding the neighbouring Shoreline Motel was also evacuated as a precaution.

“There were a few people that were worried about their belongings, but I said don’t worry [about those].”

She said people had been very understanding, and it was the first fire emergency she’d experienced during her time at the motel.

All the guests were provided rooms in the neighbouring and jointly-owned Shoreline Motel, or other nearby accommodation, she said.

Some guests preferred to remain on the lower and middle floors of the Beach Front Motel for the night, which Fire and Emergency NZ advised was okay, she said.

The Beach Front Motel is without hot water after the blaze.

They hope to have the motel fixed and reopened soon.

Saini thanked the firefighters who were quickly on the scene and were very helpful.

“I’m glad no one was hurt, that is the main thing,” she said.

“Prompt actions were taken to get the situation under control.”

Five fire trucks attended as well as two support specialist appliances.

The motel is opposite the waterfront and a popular park.

The neighbouring Shoreline Motel also suffered a fire in 2018 which gutted a top-floor unit.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.