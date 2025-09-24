Advertisement
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Napier motel fire: Guests moved to neighbouring accommodation after blaze

Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Firefighters respond to Napier motel blaze. Video / NZ Herald

A manager of a three-storey Napier motel which caught fire on Tuesday evening says she’s just glad no one was hurt, and guests have been offered accommodation in a neighbouring motel.

Guests were evacuated during the blaze just after 6pm at the Beach Front Motel roof on Marine Parade.

