Firefighters battle motel fire on Napier’s Marine Parade

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said there was “a fire in the services of the roof”.

He said there were no reported injuries.

As of 6.50pm, he said, the fire was contained, and it did not appear to have spread beyond the roof area.

He said five fire trucks attended as well as two support specialist appliances.

A water cannon on one of the trucks was used to help extinguish the blaze.

Plenty of people gathered on the other side of the road to watch the fire, as it happened near a popular path and playground.

One occupant of the motel said they were outside when it happened, but their partner was inside and evacuated when they heard the fire alarm.