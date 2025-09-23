Advertisement
Hawkes Bay Today

Firefighters battle motel fire on Napier’s Marine Parade

Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
Quick Read

Firefighters battling the fire in the roof. Photo / Niki Hamilton-Irvine

Firefighters battled a blaze at a three-storey motel on Napier’s Marine Parade this evening.

The fire at the Beach Front Motel started shortly after 6pm.

The fire was visible along Marine Parade, opposite the beach, for about 15 or 20 minutes.

Many of the motel’s occupants evacuated on to the

Save