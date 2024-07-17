Papatūānuku Rising organisers Putaanga Waitoa, left, and Marilyn Scott expect hundreds to attend their Napier march opposing government policies. Photo / Papatūānuku Rising

Organisers of a march in Napier to oppose coalition government policy’s impact on the environment, Te Tiriti o Waitangi and Te Reo Māori expect to draw hundreds.

Papatūānuku Rising, starting at 1pm in Clive Square on July 28, aims to match the impact of the March For Nature in Auckland last month which drew an estimated crowd of 20,000.

Organiser Marilyn Scott said it would be a whānau-friendly event for people looking for a way to show their support for nature, tangata whenua and a fairer planet.

“The environment is under attack from this coalition government and its Fast-track Bill in particular and we need to stand together and stand up for nature,” Scott said.

“As well as attacks on nature, people are dismayed by the government’s numerous attempts to undermine Te Tiriti o Waitangi and Te Reo Māori.”