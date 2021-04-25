Napier links in Palmerston North High Court murder trial

Codi Wilkinson, the Napier man allegedly murdered by fellow gang members in Manawatū 18 months ago. Photo / Facebook

A trial in which two brothers from Napier are among five men charged with murdering a fellow gang member, also from Napier, is drawing to a close, entering its 11th week in the High Court in Palmerston North.

The trial started on February 11 with Manawatu Mongrel Mob Aotearoa chapter president Jeremiah Christopher Su'a, brother Mariota Su'a, Dean Arthur Jennings, Quentin Joseph Moananui, and Jason David Signal charged with murdering father-of-three Codi Jarmen Wilkinson, who was 27 when he died 18 months ago.

His mutilated body was found on September 27, 2019, on a property at Bunnythorpe, between Ashhurst and Feilding and about 10km north of Palmerston North. He had not been seen by associates and family for about a fortnight.

The accused each deny a charge of murder, charges of kidnapping and wounding second man Kyle Rowe with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and with participating in an organised criminal group.

The trial before Justice Helen Cull and a jury started on February 11, when Crown prosecutor Deborah Davies alleged the killing was a result of a violent de-patching of Wilkinson and Rowe, with weapons including a machete.

A weapon she described as an "Aladdin sword" and a car boot have both been in court as exhibits, and the jury last month visited the property where Wilkinson's body was discovered.

Jeremiah Su'a and Mariota Su'a deny having anything to with the events, according to respective counsel Chris Tennet, of Wellington, and Leo Lafferty, of Napier. Moananui and Signal also deny anything to do with the events, Signal not being a member, according to his lawyer.

Jennings had taken Mariota Su'a to Bunnythorpe for an unclear reason, and saw the "machete" but did not take any part in the attack, his lawyer had said.

Jeremiah Su'a was on the witness stand on three days last week saying he never used violence in de-patching members.

Crime, justice and gang culture researcher Dr Jarrod Gilbert, author of Patched: The History of Gangs in New Zealand, was also called as an expert witness.

Closing addresses are scheduled to start Tuesday with the jury likely to start deliberations later in the week.