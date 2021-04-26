Heritage NZ gives Napier's Army Drill Hall Category 2 historic place status

The Drill Hall in Coote Rd, Napier, where it's been since 1889. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Drill Hall in Coote Rd, Napier, where it's been since 1889. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier's Army Drill Hall, parts of which were built more than 130 years ago, has been given Category 2 historic place status on New Zealand Heritage List Rarangi Korero.

On Coote Rd at the foot of Bluff Hill and just off Marine Pde, the original hall was designed by prominent Napier architect Walter Finch and built by volunteer forces in 1886-1887 as a drill shed for the Napier Naval Brigade at Port Ahuriri.

It was relocated in parts to the current site in 1889. According to Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga senior heritage assessment adviser Joanna Barnes-Wylie, it has a strong community association and high historic value for its long connection with New Zealand's armed forces and their training.

The hall is also associated with key events in our military history such as the deployment of troops for the South African and World Wars I and II, the practice continuing with its use by the City of Napier Army Cadet Corps and No 13 (City of Napier) Squadron – Air Training Corps, in addition to being available for limited public hire.

Barnes-Wylie says that after the relocation the drill shed became more commonly known as the Garrison Hall or Drill Hall.

The Defence Department took over the hall in late 1911 and it operated as a collection centre for goods and a muster point after the outbreak of World War I, and as an administration and records centre during World War II.

In 1951 the hall was urgently converted into military barracks to house Defence Force personnel acting as "strike breakers" in the waterfront dispute. Other changes were made throughout the 20th century.