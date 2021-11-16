Napier joins Three Waters reform opposition

Stormwater is part of a stormy debate about future council water services throughout New Zealand. Photo / NZME

Napier City Council has become one of the first local authorities to put its money where its mouth is in opposition to the Government's Three Waters reform.

At an extraordinary meeting late Tuesday the council authorised Mayor Kirsten Wise to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with "partner councils" to oppose the reform model, in particular the "forced nature" of the reform, and to contribute $15,000 to the cause.

It followed the Wairoa District Council's decision to do the same, with a $10,000 input according to its status as a rural council.

The vote in Napier was almost unanimous - Cr Maxine Boag, who believed the council should have more information before it made the decision, voting against.

It is understood just over 30 councils – near half of the councils throughout the country – could be signing the MOU.

Meeting papers said there is a growing group of councils which, while supporting the establishment of a new regulator and standards, oppose the creation of four regional entities to deliver the service.

The Government launched its proposal in July last year but after receiving feedback from councils announced three weeks ago it will go ahead.

Councillors were told the $15,000 would be an "initial" contribution from a contingency fund, and the council could consider increasing that support at a later stage, or withdraw from the partner group at any time.

A summary said councils opposing the reform model believe each Three Waters asset owner has the right to determine with their community how best to meet the standards and that there are a number of alternative and viable delivery models that would be supported by councils and ratepayers across New Zealand, for the future of drinking water, stormwater and waste water services delivery.