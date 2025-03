Emergency services at the house fire on Chaucer Rd South in Napier. Photo / Supplied

Emergency services at the house fire on Chaucer Rd South in Napier. Photo / Supplied

A fire that caused extensive damage to a house in Napier is being treated as suspicious.

The house fire started about 1am on Tuesday along Chaucer Rd South on Hospital Hill in Napier.

One person was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious to come forward.

“An investigation remains ongoing,” a police spokesman said.