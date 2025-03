Emergency services at a house fire on Chaucer Rd South in Napier.

One person has been taken to hospital following a house fire in Napier overnight.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews were called to a “well involved” single dwelling fire on Hospital Hill around 1.20am.

The fire was 10m x 10m.

A person was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and a fire investigator was due back to the scene this morning, he said.