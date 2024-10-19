Napier Hill provides high ground in the heart of Napier city. Photo / Warren Buckland
Thousands of people are expected to flood Napier Hill in the event of a large earthquake. But what will greet them when they arrive? Gary Hamilton-Irvine reports on a new plan to make a go-to destination.
Concerned residents are setting up a new emergency hub on Napier Hill to “take preparedness into our own hands” in the case of a serious earthquake or tsunami - which will cost an estimated $500,000 to establish.
The goal is to make Napier Central School the go-to emergency destination for residents living on the hill in the initial aftermath of a disaster, as well as for those fleeing to higher ground from neighbouring low-lying suburbs.
The group behind the initiative says they discovered a gap for emergency preparedness on Napier Hill after witnessing the region’s response to Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023.
“I saw firsthand how unprepared we were as a region,” Napier Hill resident Dan Tosswill, who has been crucial in setting up the hub, said.
Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management (HBCDEM) has praised the initiative and says community emergency hubs play a vital role in a disaster, particularly during the early stages of a response.
Tosswill and fellow Napier Hill resident Martin Williams, who is a regional councillor, are leading the project and have set an ambitious goal of raising about $500,000.
About $100,000 has already been raised through a Government grant which has enabled solar panels to be installed on the school. That installation work was completed last week.
The school is supportive of the project and the grounds include a series of large wooden buildings as well as a pool, which Williams said provided a water source in an emergency as the water could be boiled and consumed if necessary.
“We know from experience in Cyclone Gabrielle that communities need to be able to support themselves for three days, and the hub aims to provide immediate support for up to 72 hours,” Williams said.
“There is almost an urban gap in terms of community capacity to cope with one of these events. The rural communities have shown the way, through the Cyclone Gabrielle experience, and we are learning from that.
“Given the utterly critical strategic place of Napier Hill for Napier city, this has got to be a high priority.”
He said it had been “causing me sleepless nights for some time” in terms of setting up the fit-for-purpose emergency hub.
The group is inviting anyone who wants to donate to contact admin@shakespearechambers.co.nz.
The hub still requires additional generation and battery storage for the solar panels (which would provide power in an emergency), two emergency pods (EPODs) which are basically shipping containers full of food and supplies, medical supplies and equipment, a D4H management and communication system, a Starlink receiver, and likely a hub co-ordinator.
HBCDEM group controller and acting group manager Shane Briggs welcomed the resident-led project.
“The community emergency hub initiatives enable communities to support one another during emergencies. This allows HBCDEM and emergency services to focus their resources on the most severely affected areas in the early stages of a response.”
A public meeting is being held on Wednesday (October 23) at 5.30pm at Napier Central School hall for people to learn more about the hub, ask questions, and even offer to volunteer.
More information is available on the Civil Defence website for other communities wanting to start a community emergency hub.
‘Walk, run of cycle if you are able’
Civil Defence has provided some evacuation tips for those living near Napier Hill.
“If you experience a long or strong earthquake, remember to drop, cover, and hold. Once the shaking stops, immediately evacuate the blue zone by heading inland or to higher ground,” Briggs said.