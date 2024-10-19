“Official reports have made it very clear that we have to take preparedness into our own hands.”

There is no existing community emergency hub on Napier Hill, which includes Hospital Hill and Bluff Hill.

Thousands of people are expected to seek refuge on the hill in a disaster which has added urgency to get the hub established at Napier Central School.

Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management (HBCDEM) has praised the initiative and says community emergency hubs play a vital role in a disaster, particularly during the early stages of a response.

Tosswill and fellow Napier Hill resident Martin Williams, who is a regional councillor, are leading the project and have set an ambitious goal of raising about $500,000.

About $100,000 has already been raised through a Government grant which has enabled solar panels to be installed on the school. That installation work was completed last week.

The school is supportive of the project and the grounds include a series of large wooden buildings as well as a pool, which Williams said provided a water source in an emergency as the water could be boiled and consumed if necessary.

“We know from experience in Cyclone Gabrielle that communities need to be able to support themselves for three days, and the hub aims to provide immediate support for up to 72 hours,” Williams said.

Napier Central School principal Ross McLeod (left) alongside residents Dan Tosswill (centre) and Martin Williams in front of the school hall. Photo / NZME

“There is almost an urban gap in terms of community capacity to cope with one of these events. The rural communities have shown the way, through the Cyclone Gabrielle experience, and we are learning from that.

“Given the utterly critical strategic place of Napier Hill for Napier city, this has got to be a high priority.”

He said it had been “causing me sleepless nights for some time” in terms of setting up the fit-for-purpose emergency hub.

The group is inviting anyone who wants to donate to contact admin@shakespearechambers.co.nz.

The hub still requires additional generation and battery storage for the solar panels (which would provide power in an emergency), two emergency pods (EPODs) which are basically shipping containers full of food and supplies, medical supplies and equipment, a D4H management and communication system, a Starlink receiver, and likely a hub co-ordinator.

HBCDEM group controller and acting group manager Shane Briggs welcomed the resident-led project.

“The community emergency hub initiatives enable communities to support one another during emergencies. This allows HBCDEM and emergency services to focus their resources on the most severely affected areas in the early stages of a response.”

A public meeting is being held on Wednesday (October 23) at 5.30pm at Napier Central School hall for people to learn more about the hub, ask questions, and even offer to volunteer.

More information is available on the Civil Defence website for other communities wanting to start a community emergency hub.

‘Walk, run of cycle if you are able’

Civil Defence has provided some evacuation tips for those living near Napier Hill.

“If you experience a long or strong earthquake, remember to drop, cover, and hold. Once the shaking stops, immediately evacuate the blue zone by heading inland or to higher ground,” Briggs said.

“Do not wait for an official warning. Once you have evacuated to a safe location, stay tuned for further instructions through the emergency mobile alert (EMA) system or via radio.”

He said in terms of those living near Napier Hill, it was important for each person or family to come up with a plan.

“In some cases, heading to higher ground such as Napier Hill may be ideal, using routes like Coote Rd, Shakespeare Rd, Tiffen Park, or Milton Rd.

“In Ahuriri, routes could include Milton Rd, Burns Rd, Goldsmith Rd, or Hospital Lane.

“In other areas, it might be safer to move inland, for example, using Carlyle St or heading towards Kennedy Rd or Douglas McLean Ave or Napier Intermediate School.”

In terms of roads becoming clogged on Napier Hill, he said “walk, run, or cycle if you are able”.

“The use of vehicles should be limited to emergency services and those with mobility impairments, including wheelchair users.

“If you must drive, keep going once you are safely outside the evacuation zone to make room for others following behind.”

Tsunami zones

Civil Defence updated its tsunami evacuation map earlier this month to make it easier for people to know where to self-evacuate along the Hawke’s Bay coastline.

A single blue outline now shows which settlements would be the most at risk should a large tidal surge hit the region’s coast.

It’s a change from the previous map released by the agency, which had red, orange, and yellow zones to reflect different tsunami sizes.

