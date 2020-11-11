Napier has 41 properties uninhabitable, 47 families in temporary shelter

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise (centre) fronts media with other emergency service personnel in Napier. Photo Paul Taylor

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said there are now 41 Napier properties that are "uninhabitable" following this week's rain storm.

She said of the 330 assessments, 17 properties were found to be "severely" damaged.

"It's fair to say we've got a few tired people out there...in particular those who have been displaced from their homes," Wise said.

She said Kennedy Park currently housed about 47 families - all of which she said would be covered for any of their immediate needs.

Wise, Hawke's Bay Civil Defence, Fire and Emergency, Police, DHB and Te Taiwhenua o Te Whanganui a Orotu bosses addressed media at a press conference in Napier on Thursday.

Wise also admitted water pumps did not operate for a short period of time due to a power cut. "It was a very short period of time as generators were used straight away."

She said council was still in an information "gathering" stage, and that the areas affected in Napier were "many".

More to come.