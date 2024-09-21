“They lost that money and most of them had paid all that amount — it was all gone.”
Ackroyd said she couldn’t let the students miss out, so the school and Hawke’s Bay community helped to sponsor a trip to Christchurch to the Air Force Museum with help from science teacher Vanessa Fraser.
“We came up with the mission to space camp in Canterbury and we made it happen for them.”
Ackroyd said it was a great learning opportunity and the students saw New Zealand was a gateway to space exploration.
Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and has a love for sharing stories about farming and rural communities.