Hawkes Bay Today

Napier flood victim's clean-up struggles: 'People said I'm disgusting'

5 minutes to read

Some residents in areas hard-hit by the Napier flooding say they struggled to dispose of their damaged households goods having missed pick-up times while waiting on insurance assessments. Photo / File

By: Gianina Schwanecke

Napier woman Tracey Tasovac says the Napier City Council should be doing more to help residents still struggling to remove household items damaged by last month's flooding.

The Barker St resident remembers riding out the