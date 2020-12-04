Napier flood victim's clean-up struggles: 'People said I'm disgusting'

Some residents in areas hard-hit by the Napier flooding say they struggled to dispose of their damaged households goods having missed pick-up times while waiting on insurance assessments. Photo / File

Napier woman Tracey Tasovac says the Napier City Council should be doing more to help residents still struggling to remove household items damaged by last month's flooding.

The Barker St resident remembers riding out the first night of the flooding alone.

"It's the lowest-lying house in the street. I always get flooding," she said.

"By the end of the night it was coming in the front door, the back door, down the ceiling and up through the floor."