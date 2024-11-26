The crash scene on Marine Parade in July. Photo / James Pocock

A driver has been charged with careless driving and will face court following a crash along Napier’s Marine Parade which seriously injured a cyclist.

The crash happened about noon on Wednesday July 3 and the male cyclist remains in hospital - almost five months on from the incident.

Police confirmed a 53-year-old man has been charged with careless driving causing injury following an investigation into the incident.

He is due to appear in Napier District Court on Thursday.

Marine Parade was closed following the car versus cyclist crash and the scene was taped off.