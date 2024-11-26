Advertisement
Napier: Driver charged over Marine Parade crash which hospitalised cyclist

The crash scene on Marine Parade in July. Photo / James Pocock

A driver has been charged with careless driving and will face court following a crash along Napier’s Marine Parade which seriously injured a cyclist.

The crash happened about noon on Wednesday July 3 and the male cyclist remains in hospital - almost five months on from the incident.

Police confirmed a 53-year-old man has been charged with careless driving causing injury following an investigation into the incident.

He is due to appear in Napier District Court on Thursday.

Marine Parade was closed following the car versus cyclist crash and the scene was taped off.

Emergency services including Hato Hone St John, Fire and Emergency NZ and police all responded.

The Hawke’s Bay Rescue Helicopter was also required and landed next to the aquarium before flying the injured cyclist to hospital.

It is understood the injured man remains in hospital but is recovering.

