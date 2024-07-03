The scene of the crash on Napier's Marine Parade. Photo / James Pocock

A male cyclist has been seriously injured hit by a car on Napier’s Marine Parade.

The incident happened near Pacifica restaurant along the main street’s southbound lane, close to Napier CBD, just before noon on Wednesday.

Emergency services were quickly on the scene including St John ambulance, Fire and Emergency NZ and police.

A police spokeswoman said the crash reportedly involved a car and a cyclist, and the patient was conscious and breathing when police arrived.

It’s understood the Hawke’s Bay Rescue Helicopter had been called to transport the injured man.