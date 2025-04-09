A power box caught on fire after a crash in Greenmeadows, Napier, on Thursday. Video / Wiebe Armand Marinus

A two-car intersection crash sparked a fire in a power box that cut off electricity for parts of a Napier suburb.

The crash happened at the intersection of Osier Road and McKeefry Avenue, Greenmeadows at about 9.05am today, with at least one of the vehicles then hitting a power box, which caught fire.

A car crash into a power box on Osier Rd caused an electrical fire on Thursday morning. Photo / Wiebe Armand Marinus

The Unison website said power had been turned off for Grant Place, Osier Rd, Hulme Pl, McKeefry Ave, and Guppy Rd in Greenmeadows, affecting 58 customers with an estimated end of 1pm.

According to a police spokeswoman there did not appear to be any crash injuries.