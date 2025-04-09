Advertisement
Updated

Napier crash sparks fire, cuts power to Greenmeadows homes and school

Hawkes Bay Today
Quick Read

A power box caught on fire after a crash in Greenmeadows, Napier, on Thursday. Video / Wiebe Armand Marinus

A two-car intersection crash sparked a fire in a power box that cut off electricity for parts of a Napier suburb.

The crash happened at the intersection of Osier Road and McKeefry Avenue, Greenmeadows at about 9.05am today, with at least one of the vehicles then hitting a power box, which caught fire.

A car crash into a power box on Osier Rd caused an electrical fire on Thursday morning. Photo / Wiebe Armand Marinus
The Unison website said power had been turned off for Grant Place, Osier Rd, Hulme Pl, McKeefry Ave, and Guppy Rd in Greenmeadows, affecting 58 customers with an estimated end of 1pm.

According to a police spokeswoman there did not appear to be any crash injuries.

The road was blocked while Fire and Emergency New Zealand put out the blaze and motorists were asked to avoid the area until the road was cleared.

The road was blocked as firefighters went to work. Photo / Wiebe Armand Marinus
A witness at the scene said the crash occurred near Greenmeadows School and the school was without power.

MORE TO COME


