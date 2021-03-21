Napier council to investigate legal action once MTG sprinkler faults addressed

Remedial works on the MTG building's sprinkler system are set to be completed before the end of June. Photo / File

The Napier City Council will investigate first before deciding whether it will take legal action against the contractors that installed the MTG building's deficient sprinkler system after the building reopens.

The MTG (museum, theatre, gallery) suddenly closed on last December 23 for remedial work on the system to be undertaken, due to the safety risks posed by unsecured pipework.

However, a 51-page report by Aon New Zealand from 2018, obtained under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act (LGOIMA), identified a wide range of issues with the system.

The report, which is dated June 27 2018 and followed an inspection from June 12 to 13, lists the 126 most notable deficiencies throughout the building.

They include poor sprinkler coverage, electrical cables being attached to pipes, inadequate and incorrectly installed bracing or the absence of bracing, sprinklers being misoriented or blocked by ducting and sagging insulation and missing or incorrect screws being used.

The display area in the Link Gallery was not sprinkler-protected, while there was poor coverage in the Māori Gallery.

There was not sufficient clearance between the main 100mm water pipe and the concrete walls it passes through between the museum/gallery building and the Century Theatre building.

"It would appear that any significant movement will shear the 100mm main at this point," the report said.

Napier City Council said in response to questions made under LGOIMA that it was withholding the names of the companies involved in the 2013 renovation of the building.

It said it was prioritising the completion of remedial work before looking into whether legal action is appropriate.

"Further investigation into this matter is required before Council will be in a position to make a decision on legal action or otherwise."

The Century Theatre reopened on January 27, and NCC anticipates public areas of the library will be open by the end of March or in early April, with work on the rooms occupied by museum exhibits likely to take longer.

Council said it could not confirm how much all the remedial work would cost until all the defects were addressed.

"It is anticipated that the works will be completed before the end of June 2021 and Council will then be in a position to confirm costs."