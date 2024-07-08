Napier council proposes one fewer seat at the table

The Napier City Council after the 2022 elections - a mayor and 12 councillors from four wards. The public is now being asked their views on a proposal to cut numbers by one councillor in 2025.

The community board opportunity was ruled out when the council decided its preferred option at a meeting on June 27, as were options to return to any “at-large” across-the-city representation, as there was a mix of at-large and ward representation before the last review was completed leading up to the 2019 elections.

The Representation Review consultation is on sayitnapier.nz. Submissions must be received by 9am on August 8.

Deputy Mayor Annette Brosnan said the proposal aligns with community expectations that were signalled in two recent public surveys.

“What we heard from residents was a level of comfort with a slightly smaller, yet focused council,” she said.

The most recent Representation Review survey also asked residents whether to introduce councillors-at-large. Two options put to the community that included at-large councillors were the least preferred out of five options proposed.

“The community survey aligns with our view that the current ward-only system is still fit-for-purpose for Napier,” Brosnan said.

Napier Deputy Mayor Annette Brosnan is in her fourth term after being first elected to the Napier City Council in 2013.

On the issue of community boards she said: “We believe there are other ways to maintain and strengthen community representation within Napier, without adding a further layer of bureaucracy. This view was supported by council’s Māori Committee, Ngā Mānukanuka o te Iwi.

“Local democracy is all about representing our residents,” she said. “I encourage everyone to let us know what they think about these proposals.”

By law, the Representation Review must be completed at least every six years, and the Napier council had to decide before the end of this month on the proposal, having in 2021 decided there would be at least one Māori ward.

But Government legislation expected in late July is likely to mandate councils to proactively revisit any previous decision to create Māori wards, meaning the council would have to consult the public again and make a new decision by September 6.

