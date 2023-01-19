Napier council cleaner attacked at Sound Shell, man arrested

A man has been arrested following an assault on a council worker at the Sound Shell in Napier Photo / Warren Buckland

A man has been arrested following an assault on a council worker at the Sound Shell in Napier Photo / Warren Buckland

A Napier council worker is recovering at home after being attacked while carrying out cleaning work at the Sound Shell on Marine Parade.

Police have arrested one person over the alleged assault which happened about 7.30am on Friday.

“We can confirm one of our staff members, a cleaner, was physically assaulted at the Sound Shell on Marine Parade this morning,” a Napier City Council spokeswoman said.

“He was subsequently seen by staff at Napier Medical Centre and is now resting at home. Family and Napier City Council will provide continued support as needed.”

Police confirmed a 45-year-old man has been arrested and charged with assault over the incident.

It comes as almost 100 MPs are in the city due to National and Labour both holding their annual caucus retreats in the city.