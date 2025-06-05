Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today
Updated

Napier Boys’ High v Hastings Boys’ High 1st XV rugby: The build-up to Hawke’s Bay’s biggest school clash

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

The scene-setter two years ago when the first XVs of Napier and Hastings boys' high schools last played their annual Super 8 match in Napier. Photo / NZME.

The scene-setter two years ago when the first XVs of Napier and Hastings boys' high schools last played their annual Super 8 match in Napier. Photo / NZME.

The big annual Super 8 rugby between traditional Hawke’s Bay secondary campus powerhouses Napier and Hastings boys’ high schools will be played in rare circumstances on Saturday.

Each side goes into the battle at high noon at Napier BHS having been beaten in their most recent Super 8 schools matches

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today