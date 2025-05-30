Advertisement
Gisborne Boys’ High stun Napier in Super 8 rugby

Gisborne Boys' High First XV players and coaching staff celebrate their 13-7 win over Napier Boys' High in a Super 8 game at the Rectory grounds in Gisborne on Friday. Standing (from left) are James Hamblyn, Zandre Viljoen, Max Hammond, Maioha Waru, Leaasi Tupou, David Gray, James McKay, Wayne Ensor (assistant coach), Timuaki Stewart, Kahurangi Leach-Waihi, Ruan Ludwig, Jamie Swift (assistant coach), Mark Jefferson (head coach) and Josh McGeown (medic). Middle: Sione Kaliopasi, Anakin Ormsby-Cairns, Samuel Fox, Coen-Theros Brown, Frazor Wainohu, Storm De Thier, Kruze Hoepo-Casey, Kye Symes, Kane Soto and Wendy Andrews (physio strapper). Sitting: Tomasi Mataele and Joshua Aukuso.

Gisborne Boys’ High School First XV ended a nine-year Super 8 drought with a 13-7 win over Napier Boys’ High on Gisborne’s Rectory field on Friday.

In Round 2 of the Super 8, the Mark Jefferson-coached, James McKay-led Boys’ High won back the Football Challenge Cup from their oldest foes.

