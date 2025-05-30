Gisborne Boys' High First XV players and coaching staff celebrate their 13-7 win over Napier Boys' High in a Super 8 game at the Rectory grounds in Gisborne on Friday. Standing (from left) are James Hamblyn, Zandre Viljoen, Max Hammond, Maioha Waru, Leaasi Tupou, David Gray, James McKay, Wayne Ensor (assistant coach), Timuaki Stewart, Kahurangi Leach-Waihi, Ruan Ludwig, Jamie Swift (assistant coach), Mark Jefferson (head coach) and Josh McGeown (medic). Middle: Sione Kaliopasi, Anakin Ormsby-Cairns, Samuel Fox, Coen-Theros Brown, Frazor Wainohu, Storm De Thier, Kruze Hoepo-Casey, Kye Symes, Kane Soto and Wendy Andrews (physio strapper). Sitting: Tomasi Mataele and Joshua Aukuso.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

30 May, 2025 05:56 AM 2 mins to read

Gisborne Boys' High First XV players and coaching staff celebrate their 13-7 win over Napier Boys' High in a Super 8 game at the Rectory grounds in Gisborne on Friday. Standing (from left) are James Hamblyn, Zandre Viljoen, Max Hammond, Maioha Waru, Leaasi Tupou, David Gray, James McKay, Wayne Ensor (assistant coach), Timuaki Stewart, Kahurangi Leach-Waihi, Ruan Ludwig, Jamie Swift (assistant coach), Mark Jefferson (head coach) and Josh McGeown (medic). Middle: Sione Kaliopasi, Anakin Ormsby-Cairns, Samuel Fox, Coen-Theros Brown, Frazor Wainohu, Storm De Thier, Kruze Hoepo-Casey, Kye Symes, Kane Soto and Wendy Andrews (physio strapper). Sitting: Tomasi Mataele and Joshua Aukuso.

Gisborne Boys’ High School First XV ended a nine-year Super 8 drought with a 13-7 win over Napier Boys’ High on Gisborne’s Rectory field on Friday.

In Round 2 of the Super 8, the Mark Jefferson-coached, James McKay-led Boys’ High won back the Football Challenge Cup from their oldest foes.

They last beat Napier in a Super 8 game in 2016, although they did defeat them in the Hurricanes schools competition last year.

Gisborne’s try-scorers in Friday’s game were left wing David Gray (17th minute) and right-wing Anakin Ormsby-Cairns (43rd).

Gisborne led 5-0 at halftim,e and a successful penalty kick by first five Ruan Ludwig in the 40th minute put them 8-0 ahead.