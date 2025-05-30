Gisborne Boys' High First XV players and coaching staff celebrate their 13-7 win over Napier Boys' High in a Super 8 game at the Rectory grounds in Gisborne on Friday. Standing (from left) are James Hamblyn, Zandre Viljoen, Max Hammond, Maioha Waru, Leaasi Tupou, David Gray, James McKay, Wayne Ensor (assistant coach), Timuaki Stewart, Kahurangi Leach-Waihi, Ruan Ludwig, Jamie Swift (assistant coach), Mark Jefferson (head coach) and Josh McGeown (medic). Middle: Sione Kaliopasi, Anakin Ormsby-Cairns, Samuel Fox, Coen-Theros Brown, Frazor Wainohu, Storm De Thier, Kruze Hoepo-Casey, Kye Symes, Kane Soto and Wendy Andrews (physio strapper). Sitting: Tomasi Mataele and Joshua Aukuso.
Gisborne Boys’ High School First XV ended a nine-year Super 8 drought with a 13-7 win over Napier Boys’ High on Gisborne’s Rectory field on Friday.
In Round 2 of the Super 8, the Mark Jefferson-coached, James McKay-led Boys’ High won back the Football Challenge Cup from their oldest foes.
They last beat Napier in a Super 8 game in 2016, although they did defeat them in the Hurricanes schools competition last year.
Gisborne’s try-scorers in Friday’s game were left wing David Gray (17th minute) and right-wing Anakin Ormsby-Cairns (43rd).
Gisborne led 5-0 at halftim,e and a successful penalty kick by first five Ruan Ludwig in the 40th minute put them 8-0 ahead.
Ormsby-Cairns – courtesy of a thunderous left-palm fend on Napier reserve left wing Rick Withers, who had earlier scored two tries in the Napier second XV’s 54-7 win over Gisborne – dotted down in the corner for 13-0.
Napier captain and hooker Riley Mullany scored near the posts in the 60th minute and second five Will Lovatt’s conversion made it 13-7.
It was a win built on a confrontational defence, such as Gisborne No 8 Frazor Wainohu and fullback Kahurangi Leach-Waihi’s try-saving tackle in the corner on Napier fullback Angus Lovatt.