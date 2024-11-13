“It is that simple and it happened in very short notice,” Robinson said.
“I tried to work with them to say why don’t we extend it for three months and we can trade over summer and look after all our Christmas functions and then hand it over.”
However, he claimed that was declined, so he has vacated the premises.
Robinson said the communication and overall experience had been “very disappointing” and “the timing was terrible” but he wanted to move on instead of contesting the lease in court.
He said they were close to announcing a new home potentially by the end of this week.
“It won’t be called The Filter Room, it will be a little different, but it will be the same operators and the same operandi in terms of live music, a garden bar - [that] will be the same.”
The Meeanee property is owned by Plumpton Park Estate Ltd, according to property records. Robinson said he believed the landlord had plans for the site.
Law firm Sainsbury Logan and Williams is representing the landlord. It declined to comment, but it did attach a letter outside the building that could be read through the window by Hawke’s Bay Today reporters.