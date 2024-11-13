Advertisement
Napier bar and eatery The Filter Room closes at ‘very short notice’ over lease dispute

The Filter Room, a long-standing and popular venue at Meeanee, has closed. Photo / NZME

Well-known Napier venue The Filter Room has closed suddenly after what the owner says is a “disappointing” decision by the landlord not to renew the lease.

The Filter Room Ale and Cider House in Meeanee is a long-standing eatery and ale house as well as a live music

