Grab a takeaway or chill out in the 'backyard 'in Meeanee

Otis and Jen Robinson, owners of The Filter Room Ale & Cider House, with a karma keg. Photo / Warren Buckland

You can't beat a good feed of fish and chips — that's one of the reasons owners of The Filter Room Ale & Cider House, Otis and Jennifer Robinson, have taken the plunge and opened a takeaway.

Another reason was lockdown.

"The idea was born during a lockdown discussion about how we could make a takeaway or food delivery service sustainable," Otis said.

"There's really no other takeaway options in the area so we thought why not and set about transforming the back of the shop into a fish and chip shop. A bit mad at a time like this but it's done and we are open for business."

Otis says they have been humbled by the locals who have been "coming to see us more regularly since lockdown".

"The domestic tourism is so important to us and we are quite unique in that we only sell locally made wine, beer, cider and sangria."

They have these neat little wooden grates, a bit like the old milk bottle holders, so you can sample their beverages.

He said one of the favourites at the moment is Peach Bomb Cider and I understand why, I've tried this and it is absolutely delicious.

Otis says they love seeing families and groups of people coming to the Filter Room, finding a spot and having fun socialising.

"We have live music every Friday night and during the day on Saturday and Sunday. That's what it's all about. It's a bit like being in your own backyard with friends and family, talking and laughing without a phone in your hand, and listening to some music. That's the way we roll. Bring the kids, there's a playground, bring your dog and just enjoy. The key though is to put your phone away."

The menu is designed for socialising and sharing with huge platters.

"You can of course order meals for just yourself from the menu and during the week we have $15 lunches and two for one steak nights on Thursdays. There's something for everyone really."

Another very cool thing they do at the Filter Room is Karma Kegs.

"We are all about community so if anyone in our area needs help — maybe a sports group or a family with a sick child, we put on a couple of kegs and people can choose what they pay for a drink and all that money goes to whoever needs it."

What a brilliant idea.

The fish and chips takeaway is open Wednesday to Sunday from 4pm to 8pm and the Filter Room is open Wednesday to Sunday from 11am.

• Bookings are recommended to avoid disappointment.

• The Filter Room Ale & Cider House is in Meeanee at 20 Awatoto Rd.