He had spoken to a friend who had experienced a similar silk thread on his vehicle in Central Hawke’s Bay recently.

Hayden Pond has noticed a lot of silk threads across Napier he believes are made by "ballooning" spiders. Photo / Hayden Pond

Pond said the webs or strands were landing and settling on everything, but were most visible hanging off lamp posts, street signs and chimneys.

Upon closer inspection, Hayden said the mystery threads he has seen at times stretched 50m in length don’t look or feel like spider webs.

“It doesn’t stretch, is very strong and fibrous, almost like fibreglass thread. Rolled up into a ball, it has the consistency of cotton string or even the adhesive removed from a label.

He had “never seen it before” but put it down to a natural occurrence.

“My question - there is 10 billion web threads, where are the spiders?”

Spider webs cover a paddock on Te Aute Rd in Hastings. Photo / Anne Bishop

Pond said he had decided to read up about the natural phenomenon and believed it might have something to do with “ballooning” spiders.

Ballooning is a term used by biologists to describe a behaviour whereby the spiders parachute in on long strands of webbing to disperse themselves.

Cor Vink, associate professor of entomology at Lincoln University, said on seeing a photo of the thread on Pond’s fingers, he couldn’t be sure of the cause or type of spider responsible.

“I’m not sure what is making that. Spiders do balloon using silk.”

“It is usually seen on the ground and not in the air.”

Vink said the silk used for ballooning was typically not as thick as the thread he saw in the photo.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.