A street party and music festival in Napier, the Collins Street Festival, is returning for its second year.

It will be headlined by Kiwi electronic artist Sola Rosa and be held on Saturday, November 29, in Ahuriri.

“Collins Street is such a unique pocket of Ahuriri – it’s where wine, beer and spirits are crafted every day, so transforming it into a party space just makes sense,” co-organiser Beth Elstone said.

“The buzz and energy from the crowd was absolutely incredible [last year], and we’re so ready to do it all again.”

Sola Rosa is led by Andrew Spraggon, who blends soul, funk, R&B, jazz, hip-hop, and electronic grooves.