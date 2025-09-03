Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Music: Collins Street Festival to return to Napier in November, headlined by Sola Rosa

Hawkes Bay Today
Quick Read

Napier's first Collins Street Festival was held last year. Photo / Charlie Pawson

Napier's first Collins Street Festival was held last year. Photo / Charlie Pawson

A street party and music festival in Napier, the Collins Street Festival, is returning for its second year.

It will be headlined by Kiwi electronic artist Sola Rosa and be held on Saturday, November 29, in Ahuriri.

“Collins Street is such a unique pocket of Ahuriri – it’s where wine,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save